ALEXANDRIA, La. -- For the second straight year, it came down to LSU Shreveport and Texas A&M-Texarkana, and it was LSUS winning again, 67-64, in the championship game of the 2021 RRAC Men's Basketball Tournament. The Pilots capped their regular season title with the tournament trophy and an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament with a win here at Rapides Parish Coliseum on Monday night.
LSUS, ranked third nationally, moved to 16-1 on the season. The Eagles are 11-3 and the the No. 19 team in the country. They will await an at-large berth in the national event.
Early in the game, TAMUT built a nine-point advantage at 29-20 behind 11 first-half points from Dio Caldwell. The lead was holding at 31-23 when LSUS was sparked by a turnover to close out the half on a 10-0 run. Kadavion Evans had a key steal and layup followed by a dunk from Jeff Boyd. Then just before the buzzer, Akeem White had a put back that pushed the Pilots to a 33-31 lead at intermission.
LSUS kept a narrow lead into the early going of the second half, hanging on to a 37-36 lead before going on an 8-0 run. Leondre Washington drilled a big three-pointer and White hit another follow shot to close out the run and build a 45-36 edge.
The Eagles didn't go away and closed to within one on a three-point play from Kobe Powell to cut it to 54-53 only to see LSUS score the next six points. Caldwell would cut it to two with 12 seconds left, but the Pilots' Leondre Washington made a pair of free throws to extend the lead back to 66-62.
Powell raced down the court for a quick layup with three seconds left. The Eagles fouled Kadavion Evans who made 1-of-2 free throws for the final score, but Powell had one more desperate heave to tie the game from the other side of the court at the buzzer.
White was named the tournament MVP after compiling 23 points and eight rebounds. Evans finished with 15 points, and Jeff Boyd had 13.
TAMUT was led by Powell with 21 points and Caldwell with 20.
LSUS REPEATS AS RRAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS
LSU Shreveport captured its second straight title and fourth in the last five years with an 81-50 win over LSU Alexandria in the 2021 RRAC Women's Basketball Tournament on Monday here at Rapides Parish Coliseum. The Pilots' championship game victory came with a little more weight this year as it determined an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament.
LSUS roared through the tournament they way it did in the regular season. The Pilots won the regular season title with a 7-1 conference mark, and they are now 16-1 overall. The separation was stronger in the tournament as they won by margins of 19 and 31 points.
Against LSUA, the Pilots exploded out of the gates to a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. They started the game on a 9-0 run that included a three-pointer from Taylor Jacob. When the Generals cut the gap to 13-5, DeAuja Thompson sank another three-pointer and the lead quickly grew to 19-5.
LSUA never threatened after that as the Pilots built a 40-20 halftime lead and outscored the Generals in the second half. LSUS shot 41.7% from the field compared to 27.9% by their opponents. The Pilots had a massive edge in rebounds, 54-35. LSUS was also 14-of-15 from the free throw line as a team.
Fu'tra Banks, who was selected as the Tournament MVP, scored 19 points for the second straight night and grabbed six rebounds. Angel Reese and DeAuja Thompson contributed 12 points each with Reese posting a team-high 15 rebounds. Britney Thompson also chipped in 11 points.
LSUA closed out its season at 7-8. Ciera Daniels led the team again with 14 points and eight boards. Kelsey Thaxton finished with 11 points.