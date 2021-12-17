BATON ROUGE, La. - As the focus begins to shift on life with Brian Kelly, recruiting and preparing for their bowl game, a few LSU seniors will get a chance to show off their skills for NFL personnel.
Announced on Twitter this afternoon, LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and offensive tackle Austin Deculus have accepted their invites to the East-West Shrine game. Their teammates, Damone Clark and Ed Ingram, accepted their invites to the Senior Bowl over the last few weeks.
Farrell Jr. has played in 52 games as an LSU Tigers, amassing 144 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The senior out of Mobile, Alabama had a career high 9.5 tackles for loss this season.