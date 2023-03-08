Alexandria, Louisiana--- The LSUS Men's Basketball team punched their ticket to Kansas City Wednesday afternoon as they took down the University of Pikeville, 78-73. This is the second year in a row that the Pilots have won the Alexandria bracket to advance to the final site of the national tournament. With the win, the Pilots move to an overall record of 26-7.
The Pilots and Bears were locked in a tight scoring game for the first six minutes of the game. The two teams exchanged baskets and the lead before the Pilots grabbed hold of it and held on through the end of the first half. The Pilots found themselves up 37-27 as they entered the halftime break. The Pilots were 17-33 from the field with one three-pointer and 2-of-3 made free throw attempts. The Bears were 9-27 from the field and nailed four buckets from three-point land and 5-8 from the courtesy stripe in the first half. The Pilots outrebounded the Bears 21 to 14, but the teams shared the same stat lines in assists, steals, and blocks.
The Bears weren't discouraged after the half-time break however and used the second half to close the gap created by the Pilots. The Pilots began the second half with an early 11-point run to extend the gap to a 20-point lead of 50-30. Pikeville answered a short time later with a 10-point run of their own to close the gap down to just a six-point difference. The Pilots led 56-50 with just over seven minutes to go. The two teams continued to battle as the clock expired, but it was the Pilots who held on and rode it out to victory, 78-73.
There were four Pilots who scored in the second round of the tournament and Calvin Carpenter led the way. Carpenter had 20 points on the evening as he was 10-18 from the field. Close behind were Damon Davis and Jalen Brooks who each had 16 points. Davis was 7-14 from the field with a bucket from three-point land and 1-1 at the line. Brooks was 7-12 from the field and 2-4 from the courtesy stripe. He collected another double-double as he had 18 rebounds while also snagging a steal. Devonte Snow was the final Pilot to score in the double digits as he was 2-8 from the field and 8-12 at the courtesy stripe. Snow had seven rebounds and two steals on the night for the Pilots.
With this being the Pilots' 11th trip to the NAIA National tournament under the command of head coach Kyle Blankenship, it is just their fifth visit to the Round of 16 and are looking to advance to the Round of Eight for just the fourth time in school history, and second time under Blankenship. The Pilots will be back in action March 13th in Kansas City, Missouri as they compete at the final site in the NAIA National Tournament. Game Time and Opponent will be announced later.
