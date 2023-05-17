Shreveport, Louisiana--- The Pilots came through the loser's bracket on day three in the Shreveport bracket as they secured two wins Wednesday. The Pilots defeated the Mustangs of Morningside 7-6 before taking down the undefeated Pioneers of MidAmerica Nazarene 14-6. With the pair of wins the Pilots improve to 47-9 on the overall season.
The Pilots took to the field in game one as both the Mustangs and Pilots got on the board in the first. The Mustangs were the first to score as a triple brought home an awaiting runner. Josh Gibson walked in the bottom of the inning prior to Miguel Vega matching the Mustangs with a triple of his own to bring him in. The Pilots posted three more runs in the bottom of the second as Aj Fritz, Carlos Pineyro, and Trevor Burkhart. Burkhart, Pineyro, and Gibson all picked up RBIs in the inning.
The Mustangs recovered in the fourth and fifth inning as they scored two runs in each and stole the lead 5-4. The Pilots bounced back in the sixth as they collected two runs bringing Vantrel Reed and Fritz home and gaining a 6-5 lead once again. The Mustangs scored a run in the top of the inning tying the game at six. The Pilots weren't done however, and Ryan Major led the bottom of the ninth with a single and was advanced to second as Diego Aragon was smacked with a ball. A fielder's choice advanced Major once more and Aj Fritz called the game as he hit a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Major home for the win.
The Pilots got to work in game two of the day against the Pioneers as they posted a pair of five run innings in the first and second taking a 10-0 lead. Vantrel Reed brought Josh Gibson across to score in the top of the third to extend the Pilot lead further, 11-0, before posting another two runs in the top of the fifth as Fritz scored both Reed and Ryan Davenport.
The Pilots held the Pioneers scoreless through the fifth, but the Pioneers finally broke through in the sixth. The Pioneers posted six runs, including a three-run homer. The Pilots ended the scoring in the seventh as Fritz again knocked Reed in, 14-6.
The Pilot pitching was on point in game two as Draven Zeigler got the start and went 5.2 innings. Zeigler collected two strikeouts across the five innings, giving up just eight hits. Trey Rugg took over from there pitching the final 3.1 innings. He allowed just one hit and took four strikeouts.
The Pilots will be back in action Thursday May 18th as they face off once again with the Pioneers of MidAmerica Nazarene. First pitch is set for 11:00am CT from Pilot Field in Shreveport, Louisiana.