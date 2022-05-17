SHREVEPORT, LA. - The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (48-6) rebounded nicely after dropping their opening game of the NAIA Opening Round Monday night, by defeating Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 10-2. The Pilots move to 48-6 with the win and will play Lyon College on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. USAO ends their season with a 36-15 record after the loss.
The Pilots, the visiting team in this one, got the scoring started early as they scored one in the first when Austin McNicholas scored on a wild pitch and an error by the Drovers. After giving up a run in the bottom half, the Pilots answered with five runs in the third inning.
Trevor Burkhart scored on a balk to get the inning started, followed by a sacrifice fly by Allbry Major that scored Ryan Major. The third run of the inning came around to score when Carlos Pineyro reached on a fielder's choice. The final two runs in the inning came courtesy of a two-run homer by Julian Flores.
The Pilots would score three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to push their run total to 10 for the game. Kevin Miranda got the start for the Pilots and delivered a solid outing. He pushed his season's record to 12-1 after going five innings with five strikeouts. Six more pitchers combined to get the final 12 outs in the game and keep the Pilots' season alive.
MORE INFORMATION
