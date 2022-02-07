SHREVEPORT, LA - The LSUS Baseball team (6-1) rebounded well after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday with a dominant victory against No. 12 Loyola, 12-3. With the win, the Pilots move to 6-1 on the season while the Wolfpack fall to 5-2 with the loss.
The Pilots were in control of this game from the first pitch as they led 8-0 through four innings of play. The Pilots took a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a two-run single by Zyon Avery. They then got another run in the second inning via a sacrifice fly from Trevor Burkhart, scoring Zeke Maldonado.
It was the fourth inning where the Pilots really opened up a comfortable lead when four runs came across to score, opening the Pilot lead to 7-0. An Avery double brought home Carlos Pineyro to get the first run of the inning across. Avery later came around to score on a wild pitch for the second run of the inning. A Maldonado single brought home Julian Flores who was hit by a pitch, and then Maldonado was able to come around to score when the Pilots put on a first and third steal that allowed him to cross the plate.
Those seven runs, plus five more, were more than enough for Pilot pitching against the Wolfpack. Reigning Red River Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week Kevin Miranda got the start and delivered another outstanding performance for the Pilots. He went five innings, gave up two hits, no runs, one walk, and struck out ten Wolfpack batters. Trent Sholders, Alex Gonzalez, Ryan Sturgeon, and Nathan Cachu combined to get the final 12 out of the game to propel the Pilots to their sixth win of the season.
The Pilots will be back in action on Thursday, February 10th as they kick off the Cajun Collision against No. 2 Central Methodist in Sterlington, Louisiana. The Pilots begin the Cajun Collision against the Eagles, followed by games against No. 7 IU Southeast, Southwestern Christian, and Lawrence Technological University.
