The RRAC Baseball Championship Series lasted much longer than anyone could have anticipated. Lightning delays started after just 1 1/3 innings during game one and pushed teams and spectators to cover for the remainder of the day. Play was official halted at 6:30pm and the teams moved to the Ruston Sports Complex, an all turf facility, to resume play on Tuesday morning. Rain would once again delay the start of play, but just after 10am the tournament would resume. With runners on first and third the Pilots would start out in immediate danger. Josh Fortenberry starting in relief, would buckle down and only allow one run to score before getting out of the inning. The bottom half of the third got the Pilots rolling as Carlos Pineyro and Ryne Ray would hit back to back home runs tying things up. After a couple scoreless innings the Pilot's bats would wake up again in the sixth. Julian Flores would start the inning with a homerun, which was followed up by an Austin McNicholas walk, and a Payton Robertson single. Owen Napieralski would groundout, but score McNicholas on the play, and then a double by Kody Kolb would bring in Robertson scoring the final run of the inning. TAMUT would threaten scoring runs in the sixth and seventh, but Kevin Miranda would come in and pitch two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to seal it for the Pilots as they would win game one 8-7 and force the if necessary game two.
On the mound Josh Fortenberry was very good allowing just two hits while striking out six. The Pilots would use several arms in this game giving the start to Luisdiego Quintana, while Ryan Sturgeon, Hunter Cunningham, and Miranda would all see action. Miranda was also very good allowing just one hit and one run, while striking out three.
GAME TWO
Game two began with the first sighting of blue skies in several days. Kevin Miranda would start the game for the Pilots after pitching the final three innings from the previous game. Unlike game one, TAMUT would get to Miranda early. A leadoff double followed by an opposite field homerun would give the Eagles the early lead. Miranda, however, would settle in allowing no more damage and hold the Eagles scoreless after that. Payton Robertson, the Pilot's go to man in the clutch, would stick with the theme of the day and start things off with a bang. A solo homerun would get LSUS on the board and cut the Eagle's lead in half. Napieralski would then be hit by a pitch and after a throwing error on Pineyro's hit, would come around to score tying the game. Ryne Ray would hit a sacrifice fly to score Pineyro and give the Pilots an early 3-2 lead. Flores would lead off the next inning with his second homerun of the day, followed with doubles by Ortiz and McNicholas LSUS would open an early 6-2 lead. Sebastian Selway would relieve Miranda and continue where he left Saturday in his win against OLLU. Looking extremely sharp he would hold the Eagles scoreless for the next three innings while the Pilots would add two more. As LSUS was starting to find their groove, mother nature would rear her ugly head again and send everyone to the buses halting play. After a five hour weather delay it was determined the night would end and the teams would return to finish Wednesday morning at 10am. The final nine outs would resemble the previous day and the Pilots would score four more runs to extend the lead while Luisdiego Quintana would retire the Eagles to seal the championship for the Pilots and the first championship for Brad Neffendorf.
All Tournament Team for LSUS:
Catcher: Josh Wunnenberg
2B: Payton Robertson
3B: Julian Flores
DH: Taylor Fajardo
OF: Carlos Pineyro
SP: Sebastian Selway
Gold Glove: Julian Flores
MVP: Sebastian Selway
Next Up: NAIA Opening Round