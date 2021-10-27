Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (8-0) beat St. Amant 53-7
2. Zachary (8-0) beat Scotlandville 48-32
3. Brother Martin (6-0) beat Carencro 35-6
4. Ponchatoula (6-0) beat Fontainebleau 63-0
5. Acadiana (6-2) beat Sam Houston 76-14
6. Capt. Shreve (8-0) beat Haughton 52-14
7. Ruston (7-1) beat Alexandria 37-23
8. West Monroe (4-3) lost to Ouachita Parish 35-34 (2 OT)
9. Destrehan (4-0) did not play
10. Jesuit (5-1) beat Shaw 20-6
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (6-2) lost to Ruston 37-23, Byrd (7-1) beat Airline 51-27, Natchitoches Central beat Parkway 38-21 (7-1), John Curtis (3-2) beat Holy Cross 39-20, Woodlawn-BR (3-4) lost to East Ascension, Dutchtown (6-2) beat McKinley 41-6.
Class 4A
1. Karr (6-0) beat L.B. Landry 50-7
2. Neville (6-1) did not play
3. Carencro (4-4) lost to Brother Martin 35-6
4. Warren Easton (3-2) plays McMain Saturday
5. Westgate (6-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 33-26
6. Northwood-Shreve. (6-2) beat Woodlawn-Shreve. 53-0
7. Liberty (6-1) lost to Plaquemine 53-34
8. Cecilia (6-2) beat Opelousas 23-0
9. Huntington (7-1) beat Franklin Parish 52-16
10. Carver (6-1) beat John F. Kennedy 14-7
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas More (4-4) beat Northside 51-14, Teurlings Catholic (5-3) lost to Westgate 33-26, Leesville (6-2) beat Peabody 54-0, Assumption (4-3) lost to Vandebilt Catholic 41-36, Vandebilt Catholic (4-2) beat Assumption 41-36, Belaire (5-2) lost to St. Michael 35-6.
Class 3A
1. University (8-0) beat Parkview Baptist 43-0
2. Sterlington (8-0) beat Richwood 48-8
3. Madison Prep (7-1) beat Baker, forfeit
4. E.D. White (6-0) beat Lutcher 28-10
5. Church Point (8-0) beat Ville Platte, forfeit
6. Iowa (8-0) beat Westlake 31-28
7. Lutcher (5-1) lost to E.D. White 28-10
8. De La Salle (4-2) beat Haynes Academy 42-0
9. St. James (5-2) beat Berwick 38-14
10. Lake Charles Prep (4-3) beat Jennings 60-35
Others receiving votes: Union Parish (5-3) beat Homer 55-28, Jena (7-1) beat Buckeye 26-0, St. Martinville (6-2) beat Erath 59-29, Donaldsonville (4-3) lost to Patterson 32-26 (OT), Abbeville (7-1) beat Rayville 54-6, Brusly (7-1) beat Glen Oaks 43-0, B.T. Washington-N.O. (5-1) beat M.L. King Charter 40-0, Erath (6-2) lost to St. Martinville 59-29.
Class 2A
1. Many (7-1) beat Menard 50-13
2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) beat Port Barre 55-0
3. Amite (6-0) beat Independence 34-0
4. St. Charles (6-0) beat Cohen 51-0
5. Mangham (6-2) lost to General Trass 54-46
6. Loreauville (8-0) beat West St. Mary 34-12
7. Newman (4-2) lost to Berkeley Prep, FL 49-24
8. General Trass (8-0) beat Mangham 54-46
9. Notre Dame (6-2) beat Catholic-NI 41-0
10. North Caddo (7-1) beat Lakeside 46-6
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (7-1) beat Pickering 70-14, Avoyelles (6-1) beat Marksville 50-18, Episcopal-BR (7-0) beat Northeast 49-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (6-2) lost to D’Arbonne Woods 22-20, Ascension Episcopal (6-2) beat Franklin 66-38, Dunham (5-3) beat East Feliciana 57-52.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (8-0) beat Tensas 52-0
2. Calvary (7-1) beat Haynesville 49-7
3. Southern Lab (5-2) won via forfeit over Thrive Academy
4. Oak Grove (4-4) lost to Cedar Creek 13-9
5. Homer (5-3) lost to Union Parish 55-28
6. Ascension Catholic (4-1) beat East Iberville 57-12
7. Grand Lake (7-1) beat Gueydan 25-13
8. St. Mary’s (7-1) beat Montgomery 48-6
9. St. Frederick (6-2) beat River Oaks 54-7
10. Opelousas Catholic (7-1) beat North Central 55-20
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (5-3) beat Centerville 45-8, Haynesville (5-3) lost to Calvary 49-7, Sacred Heart-VP (7-1) beat St. Edmund 40-7, Westminster Christian (6-2) lost to Catholic-Pointe Coupee 44-14, Glenbrook (6-2) beat Ringgold 49-14, St. Edmund (5-3) lost to Sacred Heart-VP 40-7, Country Day (4-2) beat Jefferson Rise 49-0, Logansport (4-4) beat Northwood-Lena 36-0, Hamilton Christian (5-2) beat Elton 63-8.