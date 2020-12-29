Lyddy

Calvary Baptist Academy won its third state title Tuesday, downing the defending Division IV state champion OCS 62-41 in Turpin Stadium.

The game was highlighted by the two quarterbacks.  Last year's 1A MVP and OCS quarterback Hunter Herring put on a show, but it was overshadowed by the historic performance of the state passing leader and Cavalier quarterback Landry Lyddy.

Lyddy broke the LHSAA record for passing yards in a state title game with 464 to go along with 5 touchdowns. 

It's the third championship in the past seven years for Calvary and the first for Cavalier head coach Rodney Guin.

