BATON ROUGE, LA - The Main Street Recovery Program has obligated $170 million in grants to help small businesses before the program reaches the halfway mark.
The number of applications submitted daily increased after changes were made to the Quick Relief option. Applicants now can receive up to $15,000 through the abbreviated application process. In most cases, all they need is a driver's license and tax returns in order to apply.
The Legislature set aside $275 million for the Main Street Recovery Program. More than 30,000 applications have been submitted since the program began on July 28.
The deadline to apply is November 4, 2020.