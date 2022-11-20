SHREVEPORT, La. - Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, EMS crews respond to a head-on collision on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road.
Blanchard Latex Road is still currently closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra traveling west swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed head on into a Chevy Malibu. The Hyundai's driver was transported by a Caddo Fire District 1 ambulance while the driver of the Chevy was transported by Life Air Rescue.
Blanchard Latex Road was shutdown for more than an hour as first responders worked on the crash. The roadway reopened at around 3 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.