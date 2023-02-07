One of the most successful football programs in Louisiana is under new leadership.
According to sources, Many has hired former Grant head coach Dillon Barrett as the new leader of the Tigers.
Barrett is a graduate of Grant and spend the past three years leading his alma mater, taking them to the playoffs twice.
During his playing days Barrett was a safety for Ole Miss and was part of their 2015 Sugar Bowl Championship team.
Barrett steps in for Jess Curtis, who is not the head coach at Natchitoches Central. Curtis led the Tigers to three state championships, most recently this past season in the Division III bracket.