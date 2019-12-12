The last time that the Many Tigers were on the Superdome turf was in 2014 when they won the 2A state championship. This senior class was in the 7th grade when they accomplished that feat and some had a better vantage point than others.
"Man, it was crazy. I mean I don't remember much, but I remember whenever they won it, it was pretty exciting," said senior Drake Dye.
"Man, I was in like 7th grade. *laugh* I was listening to the game on the radio," added senior Jeremiah Hill.
Now the Class of 2020 has a chance to write their own history in 2019, "Oh, I mean it would mean everything to me especially to win state my senior year and go out saying you're the best, being able to say you're the best in 2A football," said Dye
"I think it's right we bring it back, you know being the underdog and everything. I would be great to bring it back to Many," explained Hill.
Head coach Jess Curtis has been steering this ship for a while and is making sure his kids are taking full advantage of this opportunity,
Its been a great run. I mean lost in the semifinals [three times], three appearances in the Superdome, its been a great run here and we're hopefully just getting started. These people are going to show out in big forces [Friday]. Many, Sabine Parish will be here in full-out force tomorrow and we will make sure that we can bring them home another state championship."
The Many Tigers began their season on an 0-3 losing streak, but if they win Friday against the number one seed, that will be their 12th win in a row, truly silencing all doubters.