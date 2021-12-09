This is Many's third straight appearance in 2A state, but just their second time in this building. Last year, they won it all in Natchitoches and in 2019 they left this field in disappointment. Now in 2021, they want to leave the Superdome turf holding a gold trophy.
Jess Curtis: "It's a great experience. Earlier in the week I watched the movie 'Hoosiers' and it's kind of like that when they want in the big gym from Hickory. It's the biggest place you can play in Louisiana. It's the biggest stage. It's these kid's dream every year when we start in August is to end up here."
London Williams: "It feels good to be able to play under the lights again. I mean we played last year in Northwestern (State), but it wasn't the same as being under the lights."
Tackett Curtis: "This is what we've worked for the whole year through the summer. Since last year, too, right after we won it. We went right back to work hoping for a repeat. So, this is what we've worked for all year so now it's here and it's time to go out and win."
Coach Curtis: "We want to make this a business trip, but yeah we want to have fun. We want to have a good time. We're going to take them out to eat. Get to a good seafood restaurant tonight. We're going to get them some beignets from Cafe Du Monde and we're going to tuck them in the bed tight. We just want them to have a great experience and then wake up and play the best four quarters of football hopefully they can play."
The Tigers will face Amite for the 2A state championship Friday at 3:30.