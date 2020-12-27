The Arklatex kicked off the 2020 LHSAA Prep Classic with a win Sunday as the top seeded Many Tigers won the 2A State Championship.
Taking on Kinder in the title game for the third time, the Tigers went down 7-0 early. Many made it 9-7 before the half and that's the way it stayed until the 4th quarter.
Tylen Singleton helped the Tigers seal the deal, returning an interception for a touchdown in the final frame. Many then held off a late Kinder rally to win 16-13.
This is the second state championship in the school's history. Jess Curtis and the Tigers defeated Kinder in the title game back in 2014.