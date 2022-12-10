In one of the most anticipated matchups of LHSAA State Championships, Tackett Curtis and Many took down Trey Holly and Union Parish 35-13.
It's the school's third state championship and their fourth-straight trip to the Superdome.
Curtis, a USC commit, got the scoring started with an 80 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Holly, a LSU commit, countered with a 62 yard scamper of his own.
Trent Williams gave the Tigers a 13-7 lead before half and Curtis added another score in the second to put it away.