After winning their third championship as a franchise in Shreveport, the city held a celebration party for the Shreveport Mavericks Tuesday.
The party was held at Central Arstation as the city rolled out the red carpet for The Basketball League's champs,
"Oh it was wonderful, it was wonderful. We didn't get this in 14-15, but to have it today, to have the mayor think enough of us to do this, it meant a great deal to us," said Maverick head coach Steve Tucker.
Back in 2014 and 2015 the Mavericks did not lose a game as members of the ABA, going 66-0 and winning two titles. The team found much tougher competition in The Basketball League and Tucker says that made this celebration even sweeter, "There was a lot of tough moments, but this team did persevere. It did overcome. Came together right in front of my eyes. We were able to win our 5th championship, the 3rd here in Shreveport, Bossier. We couldn't be any happier."
It wouldn't have been possible without the heroics of TBL Playoff MVP PJ Meyers, who's game tying buzzer beater forced overtime and helped the Mavericks win game three of TBL's finals, "PJ Meyers is just the ultimate pro. He's grown a lot as he spoke about in the ceremony. He just did a tremendous job. He loves big shots, he loves big moments. He hit a big shot in a big moment and it helped us prevail and win a championship here in 2022."
With the city behind them, Tucker says the Mavericks are just getting started, "Come back and do it again. We hope to keep the core of this crew together, come back like we did in 15 after 14's national championship , and do it again in 2023."