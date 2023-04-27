FRISCO, Texas — The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. The 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway and speculation swirling around which direction the Dallas Cowboys might go in Kansas City has been answered, and resoundingly.
The team began the evening as owners of seven selections, beginning with the 26th-overall pick, having given up a sixth-round pick and two fifth-round selections (all in 2023) in trade deals that landed them Johnathan Hankins, Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, respectively.
Having also re-signed headline in-house free agents Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch, additionally keeping Hankins in tow on a new deal, the Cowboys put themselves in position to truly stick to their draft board and aim for the best player available when on the clock.