SHREVEPORT, La. - McDonald's is appreciating educators such as teachers, administrators and school staff nationwide with free breakfast.

Starting Oct. 11-15, educators can present a valid work ID for a free McDonald's breakfast at participating locations during breakfast hours. Educators can choose from an Egg McMuffin, a bacon egg and cheese biscuit, sausage biscuit, a medium McCafe hot or iced coffee and a medium soft drink. The meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box.

