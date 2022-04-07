TEXARKANA, Texas -- Back in 2013, Texarkana native Michael Wacha pitched seven scoreless innings to send the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series to face the team he would eventually join this season, the Boston Red Sox.
Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush says Wacha fit a need for the team.
"We had a need for starters and we liked his stuff too he still has enough stuff to get big league hitters out and do it consistently," said Bush.
"My mind set right now is building up to eat up as many innings as I can. I'm looking forward to taking the ball every five days," added Wacha.
The Texarkana native isn’t a stranger when it comes to big stages, starting on the mound of Pleasant Grove High School.
"I just think these moments as kind of the stepping stones to get me to the big leagues," said Wacha.
The right-hander led the Hawks to the State Tournament in 2008 and 2009, earning a first-team All State selection both years and district MVP his senior season.
"I always said that at that time in my life whenever I was playing in the state championship baseball game, that’s the biggest game of my life that’s as big as it comes. I'm shaking, my legs are shaking, there's nerves going and then, yeah, I take it to the next level that prepares me for the college game then my first start," Wacha said.
That next level was starting for Texas A&M.
"I encourage every high schooler to go to college the amount that I learned and the amount that I grew in those 3 years was a crazy amount," Wacha said.
In his three years in College Station, Wacha and the Aggies never missed the postseason.
"We won a super regional at Florida State and were able to go to the College World Series in 2011," he said.
While the Aggies didn't have the ending they wanted in Omaha, two years later Wacha was in the postseason again. This time, he was in the big leagues.
"We were going against (Clayton) Kershaw. Just another really cool thing for me, he's Texas kid and one of the best in the game. I had to bring my best stuff in order for us to win. At the end of that series their crowning the MVP and I couldn’t believe it," Wacha said.
During the offseason, Wacha visits Texarkana and makes his way back to Hawk Field to throw bullpens. Every time he does, Pleasant Grove head coach Riley Fincher says the team can't take their eyes off of him.
"They can see the talent he has. You know, there all in awe of his change up. His change up is unbelievable and they see the way he carries himself, and then afterwards he comes over talks to them signs autographs. He takes pictures with them and just talks to them about the game. Its pretty special to see," Fincher said.
According to Fincher, Wacha's impact on the Texarkana community goes far beyond Pleasant Grove baseball.
"He's a role model for people, but not just the way he pitches. How humble he is. He gives back to the community. We’re just very proud of him," he said.
Regardless of where his Big League journey takes him, Wacha says his hometown is always on his mind.
"Texarkana, that’s always home to me. It'll always be the place where I've got some of the biggest Michael Wacha fans and every start basically everything I try to do I try to make my parents proud try to make my family proud and try to make Texarkana proud," Wacha said.