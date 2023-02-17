Parkway star and future LSU Tiger Mikaylah Williams was presented her jersey for the upcoming McDonald's All American Games ahead of the Parkway boys basketball game Friday night.
Williams was chosen as one of 24 female high school players out of more than 700 nominees to participate in McDonald’s All American Games being held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Williams will be playing against the top high school basketball players in the country.
Since the All American Games started in 1978, the Games have showcased the best high school players in the country including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and many more.