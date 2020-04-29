The Kansas City Chiefs added to their secondary on Saturday afternoon by picking Louisiana Tech defensive back L'Jarius Sneed with the No. 138 overall pick.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the secondary.
1. Sneed was a three-year starter at Louisiana Tech
The six-foot-tall, 192-pound Sneed appeared in 51 games (33 starts) over his four years on campus, earning Second-Team All-Conference USA and Team Captain honors as a senior in 2019. He recorded 179 tackles, 28 passes defensed, eight interceptions, 6.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs, leading the team in tackles with 79 last season.
2. He's a ballhawk who found the end zone often in his college career
Sneed recorded eight interceptions over the course of his career for the Bulldogs, returning three of those picks for touchdowns. In fact, no player in the FBS notched more pick-sixes than Sneed over the last four years.
3. Sneed has experience at both cornerback and safety
A cornerback through his first three seasons at Louisiana Tech, Sneed moved to safety for his senior year with a focus on playing single-high. It wasn't his first time playing safety, either, as the 23-year-old Sneed was primarily a safety in high school.
It remains to be seen how the Chiefs will utilize Sneed, but that versatility is certainly helpful.
4. He ran a blazing 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine
Sneed clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Combine a few months back, which was the fourth-fastest time of any participant and the second-fastest among defensive backs.
His 41-inch vertical jump ranked third among safety prospects while his 131-inch broad jump ranked fifth.
5. Sneed grew up in Minden, Louisiana
A two-way star at Minden High School, which is near Shreveport, Sneed scored a ridiculous 19 touchdowns on just 64 offensive touches during his senior year, which was shortened due to an injury.
He comes from a football family, too, as his brother, T.Q. Mims, played football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2010-13.
Now, Sneed is headed to the Super Bowl Champions.