SHREVEPORT, La.-- Shreveport police are on the scene of what is being described as a missing person under suspicious circumstances.
More than 10 police units were on the scene on Navaho, between Algonquin train and Sioux Trail in the city's Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Police released information about a missing man. KTBS is trying to confirm that this is related to the incident on Navaho.
Police say just before 5 p.m., an on-duty Shreveport police officer was flagged down by an individual that felt that his friend had been the victim of a violent crime. That person told police the victim is Terry Morris, 20.
Police say Morris may be in a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license plate 662EUX. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows and black rims, with the word "Treazy" in red on the windshield.
Morris is believed to be in "extreme danger," police said. Anyone who sees that vehicle should call 911 immediately.