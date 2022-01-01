SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman with special needs has been missing since Saturday morning.
Heather Russell was last seen around 9 a.m. around Devers Road in Shreveport after she was supposed to go for a walk.
Russell's family feared that she wandered into the woods into the Texas state line near Waskom. They're also very concerned as the ArkLaTex will be experiencing extreme cold temperatures beginning Saturday and leading into the next few days.
Russell is 5'4" and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds.
The Caddo Sheriff's Office is currently on the search for Russell. KTBS is on the scene getting the latest information and we'll update you as the story develops.