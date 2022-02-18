LSU Baseball opened the 2022 season with a 13-1 win over Maine in game one of their three game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Sophomore Blake Money started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched seven innings. He struck out a career high 10 batters and threw 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes. Money allowed no runs on one hit and one walk. Bryce Collins was credited with the win after tossing two innings and allowing two hits, one run, one error, and no walks.
The Tigers will face Maine in game two of the series Saturday, February 19th, at 1:30 p.m.