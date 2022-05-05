TYLER, Texas — When severe weather strikes, CBS19 will keep you informed of power outages across East Texas.
As of 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the following outages have been reported:
- Anderson County- 539 outages
- Angelina County- 17 outages
- Cherokee County- 1, 685 outages
- Henderson County - 126 outages
- Smith County - 1,590 outages
- Van Zandt County - 77 outages
LOCAL NEWS
- Upshur County - 155 outages
- Harrison County - 114 outages
- Marion County - 49 outages
- Gregg County - 526 outages
- Rusk County - 540 outages
- Panola County- 2, 207 outages
- Cass County- 405 outages
- 75631 - 511 outages
- 75652 - 981 outages
- 75654 - 899 outages
- 75669 - 117 outages
- 75681 - 454 outages
- 75691 - 1 outage
- Big Sandy - 1 outage
- Diana - 216 outages
- Gethsemane - 30 outages
- Gilmer - 2 outages
- Holly Lake - 2 outages
- Jefferson - 109 outages
- Lake O' the Pines - 36 outages
- Nesbitt - 586 outages
- Rocky Mound - 32 outages
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
- Van - 77 outages
POWER OUTAGE TIPS
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
- Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
- Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
- Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.
CBS19 will update this list throughout as outage numbers change.