After clawing their way out of last place in the NAHL South, a new season begins for the Shreveport Mudbugs: the playoffs.
Jason Campbell: Mudbugs head coach - "We've been playing playoff hockey, we've been in desperation mode for quite a while. It hasn't been perfect hockey, but it's been guys just really really working extremely hard for this opportunity. When you make it this far, finally make it to the playoffs, nothing is acceptable other than winning the whole thing."
Austin Brimmer: Mudbugs forward - "We can feed off of that going into the playoffs. Now we're prepared for the pressure of what it takes to actually win. In the playoffs, it's that do or die mentality and we've been playing that for months now. I think we're prepared and we're confident going into this weekend."
Awaiting the Bugs in round one, an old friend. Shreveport will begin their title defense in Fort Worth in a best of 5 series against Mudbug legend Dan Wildfong and his top seeded Lone Star Brahmas.
Campbell - "We've had some good battles in the past whether it's playoffs or regular season. I think it's great for the fans, think it's great for the communities, I think it's good for the league itself. Now it's a matter of executing and putting some great hockey together."
Brimmer - "Before the puck even drops, I think there's just going to be a certain energy in that building, even during warm ups that you can feel the hate. Like Soup is saying, now it is do or die."
In a rivalry that's persisted across multiple decades and leagues, the stats don't mean much when the Bugs and Brahmas meet. Lone Star finished the regular season with the best record in the league, but lost 5 of the 8 matchups against Shreveport. Coach Soupy says those numbers can be a bit deceiving.
"They best us 9-2 one game, they beat us 5-2 another game. The games we won were one goal, a couple shootouts in there. I think they should be confident and I think we've got a lot of work to do."
Games one and two of the best-of-five series will be played in Fort Worth Friday and Saturday night. Both games begin at 7:30.