The final series of Shreveport's 11 game home stand started with a bang Friday night as the Mudbugs bashed their rival Lone Star 5-1.
Matt Vermaeten got the scoring going for the home team, with back-to-back goals at the 4:03 and 4:39 marks of the first period. Joe Mack added a powerplay goal one minute later and would score his second of the night in the third period.
Arseni Sergeyev made 29 saves for the Bugs.
The Bugs and Brahmas will play for the final time this regular season Saturday night at 7:11.