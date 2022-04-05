On the heels of one of the longest losing streaks in the franchise's history, the Shreveport Mudbugs were in danger of missing the NAHL playoffs for the first time.
Gavin Morgan - Mudbugs Associate Head Coach: "We know the pain that they were suffering through because they were losing and giving good effort. That being said, they owned that."
The final game of that skid was in Odessa back in November. Nearly five months later the Bugs were sweeping the Jackalopes to complete one of the franchise's most impressive turnarounds and clinch their spot in the postseason.
Morgan: "Soupy and I went into the room and we sat down with the guys and said hey, we're here with out and we're in this with you. That was the basis of that turnaround. It was just so fitting that we sat in the exact same room in the exact same place, clinching a playoff spot."
Davis Goukler - Mudbugs Defenseman: "It started in our locker room. We were the source of the change in that if we stuck to our hockey, Mudbugs hockey, that we know how to play, that goal of ours would come."
With that goal behind them, Shreveport can now focus on their main objective, defending their NAHL Championship.
Goukler: "We still have a long road, even though it seems short. We've got to put in the work every day at practice to translate into the games."
Morgan: "I hate to say it, our goal isn't to make the playoffs in Shreveport. It's to be a champion and play like a champion and that's what we're looking for."