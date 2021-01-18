The Shreveport Mudbugs (15-3-3) came up short against the Wichita Falls Warriors, 3-2 in OT on MLK Day at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
Wichita Falls got on the board just 2:35 into the contest when Dominick Rivelli went on a breakaway and shot in his second tally of the season to give the Warriors the early 1-0 lead. The visiting team would add on late in the 1st period at 18:07 after a turnover in the Bugs zone and it was Thomas Weis who went top shelf for his seventh goal of the year to make it a 2-0 game. Shreveport came up empty on two PP chances in the opening and got out-shot 8-7 by the Warriors.
The Bugs clawed back in the 2nd period starting off at 3:01 when Matt Vermaeten rifled home his third goal of the season from the left point to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. David Breazeale and Dawson Sciarrino earned the assists on the first Shreveport score of the day. Later on in the middle period, the Mudbugs would cash in on the PP when Billy Feczko fired home his eighth goal of the season from the RW circle to tie the game, 2-2. Braiden Dorfman and Sean Bunting earned the helpers on the game-tying PP tally at 16:41. Shreveport led in SOG, 9-6 in the period and led in overall shot totals, 16-14 after two.
The game stayed tied 2-2 and went into OT when Carter Korpi redirected in his sixth goal of the season and first as a Warrior at 2:55 to lift Wichita Falls to a 3-2 victory over Shreveport.
The Mudbugs get one point for their efforts.
The Bugs will hit the road this Friday night for their biggest series of the season to date as they’ll battle the South Division-leading Lone Star Brahmas for a two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from Nytex Sports Centre.