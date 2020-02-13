It was Pooches in the Pond Night for the Shreveport Mudbugs, but it was the home team in the dog house after two periods.
Down 4-2 to start the final frame, Shreveport scored four unanswered goals in the third period to skate away with the 6-4 victory.
Giovanni Procopio lead the way for the Bugs with five total points (2 goals, 3 assists). Warren Natyshak also added two goals for Shreveport.
This was the first of four straight games between the Bugs and Bulls. The second is set for Friday night at 7:11 in the Hirsch.