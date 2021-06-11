Dawson Sciarrino's goal in the final minute was the difference for the Shreveport Mudbugs as they sweep Wichita Falls and punch their ticket to the Robertson Cup Finals in Minnesota.
Despite falling down 1-0 early, a pair of second period goals had the Mudbugs ahead for the majority of game 3 of the best-of-5 series with the Warriors. That lead stood until late in the third when Marcus Franz evened things up at 2 to give the Warriors life.
Forward Dawson Sciarrino did not want this game to go to overtime, burying his breakaway chance in the final minute to send the Bugs to Minnesota and take the South Division Championship.
4-2 was the final.