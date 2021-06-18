After giving up a goal in the opening minute, the Shreveport Mudbugs proved to be the better team in game one of the Roberston Cup Semifinals against the Maine Nordiques.
James Philpott started the scoring for Maine 35 seconds into the game with a shot from the point that beat Cole Hudson.
Just over a minute later, Garrett Steele banged home a rebound chance to even the score. It was Steele's third of the playoffs.
Adam Kolcon gave the Bugs the lead on a powerplay goal early in the second and a pair of tallies from Giovanni Procopio sealed the deal. 4-1 was the final.
Cole Hudson won his seventh-straight game in between the pipes for Shrevpeort, stopping 25 shots.
Shreveport and Maine meet for game two Saturday at 7:05 in Blaine, Minnesota. With a win the Mudbugs would advance to the Robertson Cup Championship game.