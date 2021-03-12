The Force was strong with the Shreveport Mudbugs Friday as they kicked off their weekend series against New Mexico with a decisive 4-2 victory.
The captain David Breazeale kicked off the scoring for Shreveport with a wrap-around goal early in the first period. Garrett Steele added a goal to close out the opening period. Mason McCormick and Dawson Sciarrino were Shreveport's other goal scorers.
Cole Hudson picked up the win in net making 25 saves.
The Mudbugs will meet the Ice Wolves again Saturday at 7:11.