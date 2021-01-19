The Shreveport Mudbugs will finally get their chance at their rival Lone Star this weekend as the Brahmas host the Bugs for a two game set.
Shreveport's trails Lone Star by four points in the division with a few games in hand. With their next four games coming against the Brahmas, head coach Jason Campbell knows this is the team's chance to finally close that gap, "It always gives you something for play for. It doesn't matter who you're playing against, right? You're playing for something. It just so happens this weekend we've got some games in hand with Lone Star and a split isn't good enough for us to gain any ground."
Campbell and Lone Star head coach Dan Wildfong were teammates for a long time in Shreveport and now lead the rival franchises. Most of the current players were too young to witness their coaches in their playing days, but have heard many stories about the two men and the Shreveport, Fort Worth (Lone Star) rivalry, "Hearing about it from the coaches and Soupy. Watching video from past years, you can really see it. Guys are really starting to develop that and just want to beat them every time we play them," said forward Garrett Steele.
This edition of Shreveport and Lone Star have built their own rivalry in the NAHL. Veteran forward Billy Feczko already has stories about battles with the Brahmas, "My first year here we beat them in game 5 in OT in their building. It was triple overtime, a crazy game. It's always fun playing against them. They are always good, they are always fast, they're well-coaches, and they've got some skilled guys. It's always an extra focused weekend."
Shreveport and Lone Star meet in Fort Worth Friday and Saturday with puck drop on both nights set for 7:30. They will play in Shreveport the following weekend.