After being shutout in back-to-back games in George's Pond, the Shreveport Mudbugs are ready to hit the road.
The Bugs let a chance to take a firm lead in the NAHL South Division slip away to the hands of Lone Star last weekend, dropping their two game set in front of their largest crowds of the year.
Despite the disappointment, Shreveport is far from hitting the panic button. They again sit at four points behind Lone Star, with four games in hand. As they prepare to hit the road for a three game swing, captain David Breazeale believes a little trip is exactly what the team needs, "It's good just to get on the bus and have some fun, hang out in the hotel, watch some hockey games, and focus on just the hockey side of it. Nothing beats playing at home, but going on the road and just begin with the boys, especially after a tough weekend, is really good."
Head coach Jason Campbell has been a few road trips during his time as a Mudbug and says they provide the chance to focus on one thing, hockey, "We started out the season with a long road trip and the guys have done well. We've been pretty good on the road so far this year, but it doesn't get easier. The road trip is going to be good. The guys get on the bus and will be just focused on hockey and that's all they will be focused on the entire week. Hopefully we can get the job done and come back to prepare for another tough weekend."
Shreveport plays in Odessa Thursday before heading to Amarillo. The Bulls are the hottest team in the NAHL right now, but will not have fans in the building when the Bugs come to town Friday and Saturday.