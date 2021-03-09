After putting an end to the NAHL's longest winning streak, the Shreveport Mudbugs are preparing for another home series with New Mexico.
Shreveport took two of three games over Wichita Falls last weekend. The Mudbugs head into their series with the Ice Wolves in sole possession of first place in the South Division, one point ahead of Lone Star.
The Bugs are planning two special nights this week for fans. Friday, the team is holding "Puck Wars" night followed by Superhero night Saturday. Shreveport will wear superhero themed uniforms both nights that will be auctioned off after Saturday night's contest. Check out the video attached to this article for a look at the uniforms.
Puck drop is set for 7:11 on both Friday and Saturday.