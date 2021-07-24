The Shreveport Mudbugs are represented in the NHL Draft once again as the Calgary Flames selected Russian goaltender Arseniy Sergeev
Sergeev recently committed to play for the University of Connecticut and was selected 205th overall by the Flames.
One more from the #RobertsonCup Champs!@mudbugshockey goaltender Arsenii Sergeev goes to the @NHLFlames in the 2021 #NHLDraft!#MadeInTheNA pic.twitter.com/hWqb6ab7gg— NAHL (@NAHLHockey) July 24, 2021
Sergeev started 20 games for Shreveport, going 14-4-2 with a 0.936 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average.