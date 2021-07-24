Sergeev

The Shreveport Mudbugs are represented in the NHL Draft once again as the Calgary Flames selected Russian goaltender Arseniy Sergeev 

Sergeev recently committed to play for the University of Connecticut and was selected 205th overall by the Flames.

Sergeev started 20 games for Shreveport, going 14-4-2 with a 0.936 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average.

