After two road sweeps, the Shreveport Mudbugs and their six game winning streak return to George's Pond this weekend.
The first place Mudbugs host Odessa Friday and Saturday hoping to extend their streak and lead in the NAHL South Division. Shreveport has been led in net by the dynamic goaltending duo of Cole Hudson and Arseniy Sergeev who are both in the top five in the league in save percentage.
Head coach Jason Campbell knows as the team chases it's second championship in the NAHL, they will need to lean on their goaltenders, "Your goaltender can just flat out win you hockey games. We rely on those guys to win us five games each a year. They will be a very huge part of the success of our team."
As for guys like defenseman John Hallard, they are playing a more confident style in of hockey thanks to the guys in between the pipes, "When you know you have someone behind you that can take care of the puck, you definitely play a lot more comfortable offensively. You still watch behind you, but you know your goalie is going to make most of the saves. You play pretty confidently."
The Mudbugs will face the Jackalopes Friday and Saturday nights. Both games begin at 7:11.