After clinching the NAHL South Division title Friday night, the Shreveport Mudbugs padded the stats Saturday.
Facing the Amarillo Bulls for the final time this regular season, Shreveport started hot with four goals in the first period, capped off by a Matt Vermaeaten shorthanded tally on a breakaway.
The Bulls scored three unanswered in the second and third periods, before Adam Kolcon put the game away late in the third.
The Mudbugs will face Lone Star next weekend in their finale home series of the season.