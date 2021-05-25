Held scoreless for nearly 6 periods of hockey, the Shreveport Mudbugs finally had that playoff moment they've been waiting for late Saturday night.
After Joe Mack's equalizer in the closing seconds of game 2, Billy Feczko was the hero in overtime, sending the best of five series to Texas tied at one win a piece. Despite the excitement, head coach Jason Campbell didn't give the team much time to celebrate, "After the game it's like, boys enjoy it, but let's be smart tonight. We've got to calm down and get ready to have a good week of practice and head into Amarillo trying to play a solid brand of Mudbugs hockey."
Forward Giovanni Procopio agreed with his coach's decision, "It's a new week. They are going home, so we've just go to be ready to play. I think the momentum right now is kind of neutral and I think we've got to take it right when we get there for game three."
Despite giving up home ice advantage in game one, Shreveport was an impressive 20-5-1 on the road in the regular season. A trend Soupy hopes continues in the playoffs, "When you're at home, there's a lot of distractions that can kind of take your mind away from the game of hockey itself. When you're on the road, you're on the bus with the boys. You get to town, you have some breakfast, you're practicing, you're back to the hotel with dinner. It's all with the boys and you're all thinking hockey. You have win on the road no matter what in the playoffs. Whether it's game one, game four, or game five, you have to win at least one while you're on the road. Hopefully we can do that Thursday night."
Procopio says the team has already forgotten about their regular season success, "We've done well in the regular season, but it's playoffs now. For us to be there and be ready to go, I don't think it means anything. We've got to perform because, at the end of the day ,it's a tight series and it's game three there."
One win in Amarillo would send the Bugs back to Shreveport for a winner-take-all game five. Two will end the series and send the Bugs to round two. Game three is set for Thursday night at 7:05 in Amarillo.