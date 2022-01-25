With their playoff push in full swing, the Shreveport Mudbugs had the weekend they desperately needed, shaking off a rough start to take 3 out of 4 points from first place New Mexico.
Trenten Heyde - Mudbugs Defensemen: "The first game was just kind of rocky, guys were just kind of shaky. First place team, we've just got to get moving. The second game, we got running and just kind of took it to them, took over the game."
Jason Campbell - Mudbugs Head Coach: "It's one of those things where you get punched, kicked, and you just have to keep getting up, find a way to persevere, patch things together, and move forward. It's why I love the game."
After their trip to Albuquerque, the Bugs sit just 5 points out of a playoff spot.
Billy Feczko - Mudbugs Forward: "There's 4 spots at the end of the day. There's 4 teams that make it and we have to be one of them."
Campbell: "There's some pressure, there's some pressure. We can't be giving any points away. You've got to want to answer that bell and you've got to really be hungry to take this challenge on head on. So far, we're doing it."
This weekend the Mudbugs will continue their brutal four game stretch with their first home games of the season against rival Lone Star. Back in November the Brahmas handed the Bugs one of the worst defeats in the franchise's history.
Campbell: "They pounded us the last time we were in their building and we've come a long way since then. Again, they've been playing really consistent hockey."
Feczko: "Last time we played them it didn't work out in our favor too well. We're definitely ready to give it back to them. It's exciting, definitely."
The Mudbugs host Lone Star Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:11 on both nights.