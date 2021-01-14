Shreveport, LA - The goals came early and often for the Shreveport Mudbugs as they downed the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-1 in a rare Thursday night contest.
The teams traded goals in the first period with Mason McCormick breaking the seal for the Bugs on a rebound try. Billy Feczko, Matt Vermaeten, and Garrett Steele had goals in the second and third periods.
Shreveport will continue it's four games in five days stretch against New Mexico Friday and Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:11 on both nights.