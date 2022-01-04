After 6 straight wins to close the year, the Shreveport Mudbugs final game of 2021 was a disappointing home loss Friday night to New Mexico.
Jason Campbell; Mudbugs head coach: "We just don't have time to waste. Friday night was a wasted opportunity for us. We didn't take advantage of home ice and a team we're trying to catch in the standings. We split, that's great, but we need to win 2 games."
Despite winning 7 of their last 8, the defending champs still sit 8 points behind Lone Star for the final playoff spot in the NAHL South.
Logan Valkama; Mudbugs Forward: "We lost a game in Lone Star 9-2 and guys were coming back saying that never happened to us, we never get beat that bad. To go on that long of a losing streak, we are aware of where we are at. The coaching staff just sat us down and said, look, we are pretty much starting over. We've got a board in our room with our record once we came home from our six week road trip and that's just where we started from. Since then, we've been on a tear."
The Mudbugs home stand continues this weekend with a double header against Wichita Falls. Two games represent a chance for the Bugs to make up more ground, but also honor our country's service members on Military appreciation weekend.
John Hallard; Mudbugs Defenseman: "My grandfather was in the military back when I was little. He's no longer here. I'll be playing for him."
Valkama: "For me, it's my sister. She's a second Lieutenant Commander and she's ready to go at any point to get deployed. It's a big deal. We play hockey, I'm 19 years old. Guys my age 30 years ago were going to war. We sit around all day and play hockey. This is the golden life. To see her always ready to lay her life down for all of us, it really puts things in check."
The Bugs continue their homestand Friday night against Wichita Falls. Puck drop for their games Friday and Saturday is set for 7:11.