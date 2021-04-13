Just over one year ago the Shreveport Mudbugs boarded a bus bound for Albuquerque, New Mexico. After spending 16 hours on the road and having a meal at Denny's the team learned their season was canceled.
Head coach Jason Campbell told the story at the team's weekly press conference, "Started hearing some rumblings of Covid and what was going on. Some games were getting canceled and stuff like that. Before we could put our gear on for practice we found out that we had to just put our stuff back on the bus and come back home. If we had have known there was a local Denny's we would have just ate there instead of just going all the way to New Mexico to eat there."
For the first time since their season was abruptly ended, the Bugs are headed back to the home of the Ice Wolves to finally hit the ice in New Mexico, "We're excited. We hope it's a much better trip to New Mexico this weekend. We're expecting to actually get there and play hockey, so that will be a step in the right direction."
Unlike last year, the Mudbugs are one of the hottest teams in the NAHL. Shreveport sits comfortably at first place in the south, riding an eight game winning streak, scoring nearly five goals per game in that span. Even though this weekend's opponent is on the outside of the playoff race, forward Matt Vermaeten says there are now plans of slowing down, "I don't think we need to step off the gas just because it's the last 10 or 15 games. We want to go in hot and we want to have the right mentality so when we get to the playoffs it's not just, oh yeah, it's any other game."
With three game over three days planned in New Mexico, Coach Soupy hopes that Albuquerque Denny's is stocked up, "We leave out tomorrow night, so we'll get in in the morning. Hopefully they have some over easy eggs prepared for myself and, I don't know, we might feed the team as well. We'll see."