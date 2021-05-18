Whether it's in the WPHL, CHL, or NAHL, there's nothing quite like playoff hockey in Shreveport.
Head coach Jason Campbell has seen it as a player and behind the bench and did his best to describe the phenomenon, "It's electrifying and the intensity is through the roof. You can feel it. Even as a player on the bench, you'd come off from a shift and you're just on the edge of your seat ready to go again. You just want to be a part of it. It's really something special to be a part of from a playing standpoint, a coaching standpoint, and a fan standpoint."
After an extended regular season, these Mudbugs are ready to get their taste of the postseason in Shreveport against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in 2019, the Amarillo Bulls. Mudbugs captain David Breazeale didn't get the chance at the playoffs a year ago and is eager to get started Friday, "I get the butterflies just thinking about it right now. After the game Saturday night we all just kind of sat around the locker room like, it's time to go. This is what we've been doing all year. We're ready for this, we're prepared, our coaches have prepared us. I've got butterflies, I've got chills, it's keeping me up at night a little bit."
Campbell hopes Breazeale and his team don't take this opportunity for granted, "We've been preaching it really all year, you need to have a good regular season and in order to do that you need to play like you're in the playoffs or preparing for the playoffs."
When the Bugs take the ice Friday night, they'll take some extra time to look up at the many banners lining the roof of the Hirsch hoping to be the next Mudbugs team to bring a championship back to Shreveport. Forward and fourth year Mudbug Matt Weber was part of the Bugs first Robertson Cup champion team in his first year in Shreveport and says the team's history of success is discussed in the locker room, "You put on the Mudbugs logo, you're part of the team. You feel part of the team like they were back in the pro days. Obviously, the pressure is there. It's always going to be there."
The Bugs host the Bulls for games one and two of their best-of-five series both Friday and Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:11 on both nights.