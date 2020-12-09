One week after their original home opener was canceled, the Shreveport Mudbugs finally plan to take the ice of George's Pond for the first time this season.
Shreveport has played eight games, all on the road, so far this season and are 6-1-1 on the year. The Bugs will try to keep their hot start going with Friday and Saturday games against Odessa. The Jackalopes sit at third in the NAHL South Division.
Mudbugs players both old and new are eager to greet their fans this weekend, even with limited attendance, "We're all super pumped to play in front of the crowd and have some fans. It's going to be awesome. I think the boys are really going to show up for this weekend," said goaltender Cole Hudson.
"It's every junior players' dream to play in front of a professional crowd. I think that's what we have the opportunity to do here in Shreveport," added forward Austin Brimmer.
The Bugs and Jackalopes kick off their weekend series Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:11.