Teams in the NAHL typically play two games a week. In what is a holiday weekend for most, the Shreveport Mudbugs will double that total.
The Bugs are planning to host four games over five days beginning Thursday against New Mexico. Shreveport will play the Ice Wolves Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, before a meeting with Wichita Falls on Monday afternoon.
For junior hockey players, any opportunity to take the ice is critical and the Bugs players say this weekend will be special, "It's definitely a lot and I think we are easily ready for that. We can handle four games in five days. It's going to be fun. The fans are going to be there all the way through with us and we're excited," said defenseman Aidan Metcalfe.
"It's awesome that we get four quick ones here. We're going to be ready. We've been working really hard. I think we're the most in-shape team. We compete so hard," added forward Jacob Onstott.
Head coach Jason Campbell is excited to see how his team responds to the extra work load, "They'll play seven in seven if they get the chance too. They're fired up for this opportunity."
This weekend also presents a chance for the red-hot Mudbugs to make up some ground on division foe Lone Star. Shreveport is just five points behind the Brahmas despite playing six fewer games.