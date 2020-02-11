The Shreveport Mudbugs will more than likely make the NAHL playoffs yet again. Their seeding and opponent, however, are still up in the air.
Luckily, the Mudbugs will have plenty of chances to see the two teams ahead of them in the NAHL South as the league leaders Amarillo and Lone Star fill a large portion of their remaining schedule. Especially in the next four games, where the Bugs will get four tries at the league leading Bulls, "We want to see if we can keep climbing the ladder and maybe earn some home ice advantage somewhere," said head coach Jason Campbell.
The players would like to send a message to a team they will likely see in the postseason, "It's very important to play big games against them because they are going to remember when we play them in playoffs," said defenseman Alexis Girard.
"It's huge. It's a good little first test heading into the postseason. It will give us a good feel of what we're going against and what to expect when we do head to the postseason," added goaltender Richie Parent.
The Mudbugs begin their four game set with Amarillo on Thursday with the puck drop set for 7:11. It's also Pooches in the Pond night as the team encourages you to bring your dog out to the Hirsch.