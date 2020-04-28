April 28th, 2004: It was game seven of the President's Cup Finals between the Shreveport Mudbugs and Laredo Bucks. Tied at 2 in overtime, Shreveport had just had a goal wiped off the board, and then the unthinkable happened.
The Bucks fired a puck that went between the legs of Bugs goalie Kenny Carroll. The goal was initially waved off, but that would change. Here's how former head coach and current Mudbugs general manager Scott Muscutt described the play:"They fire the puck, the puck hits the post, kicks out the opposite side of Kenny. (Steve) Cruickshank is standing right there, waves it off not once but twice. We pick up the puck and start to head back the other way, confetti starts falling from the ceiling, horns are sounding, they're dancing around with their arms up in the air. The next thing I know, Cruickshank skates over to the goal judge and I'm thinking, oh man this is not good."
Steve Cruickshank was the head referee that night and after consulting with Laredo native and goal judge Rufus Lopez decided it was a goal and the game was over. The scene that followed could only be described as chaos.
It was a game that no one in the Mudbugs organization will ever forget and even after all of the success that has followed for the franchise, members of that team still discuss the championship that never was, "Six or seven of us just got on a call. It was so crazy that no matter how long it goes, what goes on, what transpires, how many times you win, you would think you would get past that night. Even that night, we were still talking about the game seven in overtime, the Laredo Buck nightmare. The nightmare kind of lives on."
While the results will never change, Muscutt and the rest of the Mudbugs outlook has, "We're going to get knocked down and we're going to get knocked down more than once, but get ready because we're going to come back. You might even do some things to us that aren't even just and we're all experiencing those types of things right now. What's going on isn't just. It's not even anybody's fault, really. It's just an unjust situation. We will passionately pursue the right path and we will get on the right path. The words in the meantime will be fighting words because everybody is worth fighting for."